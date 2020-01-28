Image caption Police appealed for dashcam footage following the discovery of the body

The death of a man whose body was found on a coast road in north Wales is not being treated as suspicious.

He was discovered on Friday on the A548 between Gronant and Prestatyn.

North Wales Police said the man was believed to be Terrance Joseph Moores, 63, from Stockport. His family have been contacted.

Although the death has not been deemed suspicious the force said it "remains unexplained pending a pathologist's investigation".