Death of man found on A548 coast road 'not suspicious'
- 28 January 2020
The death of a man whose body was found on a coast road in north Wales is not being treated as suspicious.
He was discovered on Friday on the A548 between Gronant and Prestatyn.
North Wales Police said the man was believed to be Terrance Joseph Moores, 63, from Stockport. His family have been contacted.
Although the death has not been deemed suspicious the force said it "remains unexplained pending a pathologist's investigation".