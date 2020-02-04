Cathays murder: Three men guilty of chasing and killing teen
- 4 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A group of men have been found guilty of chasing a teenager and fatally stabbing him on a Cardiff street.
Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, was found near Cathays railway station last June.
Shafique Shaddad, 25, from Butetown, and brothers Mustafa Aldobhani, 22 and Abdulgalil Aldobhani, 23, from Cathays, Cardiff, had all denied his murder.
Prosecutors at the city's crown court had described the three men trying to "hunt down" Mr Nur, after spotting him riding a bike.