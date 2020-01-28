Image caption Penny Pearson's pupils are learning creative writing, art and music togther

The final version of the new curriculum for Wales is being published, as schools prepare for a complete overhaul of how children are taught.

It follows last year's consultation on the complete reform of the system for the first time in more than 30 years.

Teaching unions said the current state of school funding did not match the aspiration of the new curriculum.

The changes will be introduced in 2022 for all children currently in year three or below.

As before, the curriculum does not set out a detailed plan for exactly what schools should be teaching.

The biggest changes are likely to be in secondary schools where subjects will be ditched in favour of six "areas of learning and experience".

Getty The new curriculum for Wales Six areas of learning and experience 1 Maths and numeracy

2 Languages, literacy and communication

3 Health and well-being

4 Humanities

5 Science and technology

6Expressive arts Source: Welsh Government, 2019

How will the new curriculum work?

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said she expected to publish the curriculum's implementation plan after Easter.

"Schools should not rush into trying to plan for this… Schools should take space and time to understand the model of the curriculum," she said.

"The next step in our reform journey is to prepare the profession."

An extra inset training day has been introduced this academic year and for the next two years to help schools prepare, along with £39m for training teachers.

The only mandatory parts of the curriculum are:

Literacy, numeracy, and digital competence

Religion, values and ethics

Relationships and sexuality education

Welsh

English

Head teachers and nurseries will have discretion over how much English children learn up to the age of seven after Welsh language campaigners and unions raised concerns about a previous plan to make English compulsory in Welsh-medium nurseries.

'Our topic is a zombie apocalypse'

Image caption Year seven pupils Harvey and Evan enjoyed the creativity of the "expressive arts"

One of the "pioneer schools" which has been trialling ideas for the new curriculum is Maesteg School.

Pupils in year seven are studying expressive arts through the theme of a "zombie apocalypse" - bringing together creative writing, music, and art, such as creating a wound using clay and paints.

Penny Pearson trained as an art teacher and is working on the project.

"We do a mixture of music, drama, art and then we try and incorporate dancing.

"They're picking up different skills they can use in later life - these life skills, being resilient, how to think outside the box, communication, team work, collaborative learning and all these elements," she said.

Image caption Pupils can "show off their art skills" - through the theme of a zombie apocalypse

Eleven-year-old Harvey explained how they had been using flour, jelly and food colouring to create bite marks on their arms.

"It's really cool because you show off what you're capable of. So if you're a good artist you can show off your art skills, if you're a good creator you can create whatever."

Evan, also aged 11, particularly enjoyed creating music to "defeat" the zombies.

Head teacher Helen Jones was enthusiastic about the new curriculum and the chance to experiment with new ways of teaching, but said she was aware of the need to get pupils ready for their GCSE exams.

She said one of the challenges was training teachers to think more broadly than their specialist subject area and create more opportunities for children to learn life skills.

"What makes my teachers a little nervous is there's less in books. More of what the children learn is carried round with them rather than produced in extensive writing in books."