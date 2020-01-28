Image copyright Getty Images

Wales is expected join Scotland by banning parents from smacking children.

Welsh Assembly Members (AMs) will hold their final vote on a bill to stop the physical punishment of children on Tuesday night.

If it passes, the ban will come into force in 2022.

Scotland became the first UK nation to decide to make it a criminal offence for parents to smack their children in October - the ban comes into force in November.

The Welsh Government wants to remove the defence of "reasonable punishment" in cases of common assault.

Its Children (Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment) Bill is likely to pass with the support of Labour and Plaid Cymru AMs.

There are no plans to introduce bans in Northern Ireland or England.

What is the legal definition of a smack?

There isn't a definition - and the Welsh Government is deliberately not creating one.

It said the law already allowed parents to handle their children with force.

A parent's right to carry a child to a time-out area, stop them running into the road or dress them would not be affected by the smacking ban, the government said.

As things stand, anyone prosecuted for common assault can argue in their defence that they were delivering a "reasonable punishment". This bill removes that defence.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said a reasonable punishment defence only works if victim's injuries are "transient and trifling and amounted to no more than temporary reddening of the skin".

Image caption Deputy health and social services minister Julie Morgan said nothing was more important than protecting vulnerable children

Who is supporting the ban and who is opposing it?

Child welfare charities and the Children's Commissioners of Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland want a ban.

Some Welsh AMs have argued in favour for years, but until recently it was not clear whether the institution had the necessary powers.

But not all AMs agree. Conservative and Brexit Party AMs have called the bill a "snooper's charter".

The Be Reasonable campaign is opposing smacking bans around the UK, as are some evangelical Christian groups.

There are strongly-held views on either side of the debate - and both sides claim public opinion is with them.

Image copyright Welsh Conservatives Image caption Conservative AM Janet Finch-Saunders opposes, saying the state "shouldn't be telling people how to parent"

How will the smacking ban be enforced?

The criminal justice system will enforce it.

Based on what happened in New Zealand, where smacking was banned in 2007, the Welsh Government expects about 38 prosecutions in five years. The CPS has suggested the figure could be lower.

Prosecutions will be based on evidence gathered by the police.

South Wales Police Chief Constable Matt Jukes said it would be "unlikely" people "are going to start, in vast numbers, picking up the phone to report things to us".

Police could decide to caution someone instead of taking them to court.

They could also issue community resolution orders, which would not go on a criminal record but could show up on an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check in some circumstances when people apply for certain jobs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There were strong views on both sides of the argument before the smacking ban was introduced in New Zealand in 2007

Which countries have banned smacking?

The physical punishment of children is banned by 58 nation states, according to the Global Initiative to End All Corporal Punishment of Children.

That does not include devolved governments such as Scotland and Wales.

Sweden was the first country to ban smacking in 1979.

AMs heard competing arguments from Sweden about the consequences of the ban.

The office of the New Zealand Children's Commissioner said the proportion of parents who said they used physical punishment fell in the decade after its ban.

What if a parent from England, unaware of the ban, is caught smacking their child in Wales?

Ignorance of the law is not a defence.

Anyone accused of smacking a child in Wales could face the consequences, no matter where they are from.

Police and prosecutors have said it is important visitors to Wales know about the ban.

As soon as they crossed the border into Wales, they would have to abide by the law.

The Welsh Government said it planned to have a "very wide-ranging, intensive information programme" to warn people.

It also acknowledges lawyers will need to be aware the bill creates a "divergence in the law between England and Wales".

Image copyright Geograph/Lewis Clarke

What if a child tells a teacher they have been smacked, what would they need to do?

Teachers are already expected to report concerns about physical punishment. It is then up to social services or the police to investigate.

Schools' procedures on safeguarding might need to be reviewed after the defence on reasonable punishment is removed.

Teaching unions have said their members should get more information on what is expected of them in future.

The government said it did not want to stop teachers restraining or controlling pupils physically in school if they have to, for example to stop a fight in the playground.

Ministers and the children's commissioner for Wales have said that for the rest of us, whether or not to report allegations of smacking will be a matter of individual judgement.