A55: Fire crews tackle Flintshire lorry blaze
- 27 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A stretch of the A55 in Flintshire has been closed after a lorry fire.
North Wales Fire and Rescue sent crews from Holywell and Rhyl to the junction 31 sliproad at about 08:30 GMT.
The eastbound carriageway remains closed due to oil and fuel on the road surface. Motorists have been urged to avoid the area by North Wales Police.
Traffic Wales said the carriageway would be shut for at least an hour and traffic was queuing back to Rhuallt Hill.