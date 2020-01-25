Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found on the coastal side of the A548 between Gronant and Prestatyn in north Wales

A man's body has been found on a roadside in north Wales.

The man, who has not been identified, was discovered on Friday evening on the coastal side of the A548 between Gronant and Prestatyn.

North Wales Police said the man's death was being treated as unexplained.

Officers have appealed for any motorists with dashcam footage of the area over the past 10 days to contact them.

The road is shut "until further notice", police said, with people asked to find a different route.