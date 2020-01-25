Wales

Cardiff City memorabilia sells for £28,000 at auction

  • 25 January 2020
A programme and tickets from the 1927 FA Cup final Image copyright Lockdales Auctioneers
Image caption The items included a programme and tickets from the club's 1927 FA Cup victory against Arsenal

Cardiff City memorabilia, including a programme from the club's 1927 FA Cup final victory against Arsenal, has sold at auction for more than £28,000.

About 40 items went under the hammer on Saturday, more than doubling the estimate of £12,500 by Lockdales Auctioneers.

The programme sold for £1,100, with two cup final tickets selling for £360.

A collection of ledgers, payment records and wages books, dated between 1915 and 1972, went for £4,000.

Fans hope the items can placed in a museum but it is not yet clear who bought them.

