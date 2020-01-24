Image copyright Family photo Image caption David Swindells died on Wednesday from his injuries

A man who suffered serious injuries following a crash has died.

David Swindells, 71, was involved in a collision on the A470 near Dolwyddelan in the Conwy Valley on 12 January, but died on Wednesday from his injuries.

Mr Swindells' daughter said the family has been left "devastated".

The 71-year-old, who lived in Lymm, Warrington, "was at his happiest with his retirement time spent in Tanygrisiau, Blaenau Ffestiniog", his daughter Lisa said.

"He just loved the area, chatting to the locals and finding out the history regarding beautiful north Wales."

She thanked the emergency services for helping Mr Swindells and the people who stayed with him at the scene.

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses.