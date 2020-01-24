Image copyright Google Image caption Daniel Chadwick-Jones had previously admitted 13 charges of voyeurism

A gymnastics coach who hid a camera in women's toilets has been sentenced.

Daniel Chadwick-Jones, 29, of Bretton Lane, Bretton, Flintshire, had admitted 13 charges of voyeurism at a gym in Bangor, Gwynedd, in 2018 and 2019.

The women recorded were not aware they were being filmed and two were aged 17.

Judge Huw Rees, at Caernarfon Crown Court, ordered him to complete a sex offenders' programme to address his "deviant" behaviour and suspended a six-month jail term for two years.

The court heard Chadwick-Jones was "idolised" by children at the gym and many were present when he was arrested in June 2019.

Anna Price, prosecuting, said a woman noticed a phone poking out of the side pocket of a rucksack left in a toilet in August 2018. The phone appeared to be recording.

Three months later the woman saw Chadwick-Jones acting in a "strange" manner and he rushed in the toilet and grabbed the same rucksack from the toilet floor.

He was eventually caught when the same witness saw him again emerge from the toilet with his rucksack.

'Felt violated'

When police examined his mobile phone, they found 39 clips of women in "various states of undress" in the toilet.

One victim said, in an impact report statement, she felt "violated".

Duncan Bould, defending, said Chadwick-Jones had lost the career he loved and had sought help from a psychotherapist to understand why he committed "horrid" offences.

"His regret and remorse for what he has done is genuine," added Mr Bould.

Chadwick-Jones was also ordered to carry out 240 hours' unpaid work and register as a sex offender for seven years.