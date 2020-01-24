Wales

A&E services could end at Royal Glamorgan Hospital

  • 24 January 2020
Royal Glamorgan Hospital Image copyright Google
Image caption Consultant led A&E services could end at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital

Plans which could see an A&E department downgraded at a south Wales hospital are being considered by health chiefs.

The proposals would mean an end to 24-hour consultant-led services at Royal Glamorgan Hospital's A&E.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board will discuss them on 30 January.

Interim chief executive Sharon Hopkins said service and staffing pressures meant the current set up was "increasingly unsustainable".

