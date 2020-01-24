Image copyright Facebook/North Wales Truck Gathering Big Weekend Image caption John Michael Jones and Leon Rice both died in the crash

A car was being driven "aggressively" before a crash which killed three teenagers but there was no evidence it caused the collision, an inquest heard.

John Michael Jones, 18, Leon Rice, 17, both from Ruthin, and Colin Hornsby, 17, from Droylsden, Greater Manchester, all died at the scene, near Denbigh.

The teenagers were in a Vauxhall Corsa which collided with a Vauxhall Antara in Graig Road on 26 October 2018.

A surviving passenger told the inquest Mr Jones was driving "flat-out".

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Colin Hornsby, 17, from Droylsden, Greater Manchester, died at the scene

The teenagers had been been travelling from Denbigh towards Trefnant, when Mr Jones, who was known as Michael, lost control, the inquest at Ruthin Coroner's Court heard.

His car hit the Antara, which was being driven by Peter Dixon in the opposite direction, with his wife in the passenger seat. Both of them were injured.

Two other passengers, who were also in the Corsa, survived.

'Very uncomfortable'

One of them, Liam Bell, said in a written statement: "Michael drove very aggressively".

He was driving "flat-out," he said, describing how he felt "very uncomfortable" as a passenger.

Investigators concluded Mr Dixon had been driving correctly and would not have been able to avoid the collision.

Gavin Davies, collision investigator for North Wales Police, described how Mr Jones "lost control" on a bend.

Image caption The crash happened near the Nant-y-Crabbas Boarding Cattery

A taxi driver who was travelling in front of Mr Dixon estimated the Corsa had been travelling between 70mph and 80mph.

In a written statement, he said: "I could see it was going to lose control".

Post mortem-examinations showed all three died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The assistant coroner Joanne Lees said she could not find as fact the speed the car was travelling in, was "causative".

Ms Lees said it was an "incredibly tragic case" and recorded a conclusion of road traffic collision was recorded in all three cases.