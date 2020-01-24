Image copyright Richard Youle Image caption Skaters say they have "nowhere to go" outdoors

A new £300,000 skate park in a seaside town could revitalise an area which has "fallen behind" other seafronts.

Councillors in Mumbles, Swansea, want a facility for skateboarding on the seafront.

Award-winning skateboard photographer Colin Phillips backs the plans and feels Swansea could follow places like Los Angeles' famous Venice Beach.

But critics argue the area risks becoming overdeveloped and want to preserve the "majestic" Swansea bay.

Image caption The current facility is old and showing signs of wear

Mumbles community council wants to redevelop the current 'half-pipe' near West Cross, which is showing signs of ageing and damage.

Mr Phillips, who has recently returned to his hometown after decades working in California, supports the proposals.

"Swansea just needs to catch up with modern times," he said.

"When the Victorians built everything, the cool thing was bowls and tennis.

"If you were going to do it now, you would put a skate park, a basketball court, a 5-a-side court."

Image copyright Maverick Industries Image caption Swansea council leader Rob Stewart has said a skate-park could be a "real asset"

Will Muxworthy, 19, of Horton, Gower, said skateboarders have "nowhere to go" when the weather is dry.

"It's not an eyesore, it will just bring good," he said.

"Kids who are five, six and seven years old ask where to skate on the weekends. I have to tell them I have nowhere to go. It's sad."

However the Mumbles Action Group, which campaigns to preserve the headland, said the choice of location is "impractical".

"The Mumbles foreshore and green spaces are a huge asset to Swansea, enjoyed by all," said Michael Eames.

"It allows visitors to view the panorama of the majestic Swansea Bay and Mumbles as they enter the gateway to Gower. Once gone, it's gone forever!"

Image caption Campaigners have battled to save the "majestic" views

Swansea council previously dropped plans to develop on land next to the West Cross Inn due to local opposition.

The scheme due be considered by the council's planning committee on 4 February.