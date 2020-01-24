Image copyright Google Image caption The burglary took place in the Hampden Way area of Plas Madoc, Wrexham

A burglar who robbed a terminally ill man - and counted out the stolen cash in front of him - has been described as "despicable" by a judge.

Serial offender Gareth Bird took the money from the 68-year-old brain cancer patient after entering the man's home just before Christmas.

A neighbour heard the victim challenge Bird and confronted him on a bus in Wrexham, before police were alerted.

Bird was jailed for three years and nine months at Mold Crown Court.

"To say your behaviour was mean is a gross understatement," said Judge Rhys Rowlands.

"Your behaviour was quite despicable and would cause right-thinking people to ask themselves how you could possibly sink so low."

The court heard 40-year-old Bird had 133 previous convictions, including for robbery and burglary.

The hearing was told the criminal's actions had left his victim "in total shock" and that he felt "trapped in his own home".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bird admitted the burglary at Mold Crown Court and was jailed for three years and nine months

Prosecutor Karl Scholz told the court that the cancer patient had invited Bird into his home, thinking he was a medical visitor, when there was a knock at the door.

Bird proceeded to take money left on his victim's bed, and counted out the £25.50 in cash, before leaving.

But neighbour Gareth Large heard Bird being shouted at by his victim, and realised what was happening.

He followed Bird onto a bus and challenged him - telling passengers that the criminal had just robbed a pensioner.

Police were alerted and Bird was arrested at a later stop.

Defence barrister Andrew Green said Bird's life had been blighted by drugs and he was "a picture of almost total desperation".

Bird, from Glaslyn on the Pals Madoc estate near Acrefair, admitted burglary.