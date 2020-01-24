UK's best High Street named as valleys town Treorchy
A Welsh valley's high street has been named the best in the UK.
Treorchy's bustling centre has been praised for its thriving community.
The Rhondda town saw off stiff competition for the accolade from high streets across the UK - including two other Welsh rivals.
UK High Streets minister Jake Berry said the award reflected "the grit and determination of local people who are dedicated to supporting their communities".
Treorchy beat both Narberth in Pembrokeshire and Swansea for the title, after being nominated by pub landlord Adrian Emmett.
"We have created this from blood, sweat and toil with community spirit," he said when the town was shortlisted.
The high street has about 100 shops with the vast majority being independents. The occupancy rate is currently at 96% with two empty shops being refurbished, he said.
About 20 new businesses have opened in the last three years and seven in the last six months.
The winner follows Crickhowell in Powys, which claimed the high street crown in 2018.
Caernarfon in Gwynedd was also honoured at the awards in Edinburgh, when it was named as Wales' 'Rising Star' for the revival of Palace Street, in the shadow of the town's imposing castle.
The UK's Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick added: "Congratulations to Treorchy on being crowned the UK's best high street in this year's awards and to Wales for winning the top prize for the second year in a row.
"Our Great British high streets are one of the great cornerstones of our society. They are places where our economies and our communities flourish and key to our levelling up agenda."