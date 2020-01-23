Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to a house in Roumania Crescent at about 17:15 GMT

A woman has been seriously injured following an incident involving a vehicle on a driveway, police said.

Emergency services were called to a house in Roumania Crescent, Craig y Don, Llandudno, at about 17:15 GMT.

The 41-year-old woman is currently being treated in hospital, where her condition is described as serious.

Ch Insp Andrew Williams said the vehicle has been removed for further examinations, adding "the circumstances of what exactly happened are unclear."

"The family are being supported by officers and our thoughts are with them at what is clearly a distressing and worrying time."