About 1,500 people work at the Port Talbot plant

A steelworks factory has been evacuated after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found.

The shell was unearthed during construction work at Tata's Port Talbot plant about 15:30 GMT on Thursday.

Ordnance bomb disposal officers are on their way to the scene and a cordon is in place, South Wales Police said.

A Tata spokesman said construction workers were evacuated from the site, though production had not been affected.

He added: "Builders working on the site discovered what appeared to be unexploded ordnance from the Second World War.

"The emergency services were alerted, an area around the discovery evacuated and made safe, and the bomb disposal service has been informed."

About 1,500 people are employed at the site, though it is not yet clear how many were working at the time or how many were evacuated.