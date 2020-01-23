Image copyright Cotswold Archaeology Image caption The excavation team were on site from 17 September to 13 January

A team of archaeologists have found Roman artefacts at the site of a housing development.

Cotswold Archaeology discovered a Roman settlement of three stone buildings which are thought to date back to between the second and fourth centuries AD.

The find was discovered at a Redrow development in Llanwern, south Wales.

The items from the excavation and archive will be given to a local museum, Redrow said.

The stone buildings also had a "well-made road and complex water system".

Image copyright Cotswold Archaeology Image caption Part of a mosaic floor was uncovered

One room of a rectangular building contained a "very fragmentary mosaic floor".

The excavation team were on site from 17 September to 13 January.

The Glamorgan Gwent Archaeological Trust monitored the work on behalf of the local authority.

"In this case, following geophysical survey and trial trenching, the identification of a Roman building was made, and the complete excavation is under way," the trust said.

Image copyright Cotswold Archaeology Image caption The finds will be given to a local museum

"The discovery of the building and its associated features, including water management, greatly adds to our knowledge of the Roman settlement and land use along the Gwent Levels."

Kate Lacey, from Redrow said it was "very pleased" to share the findings and are "committed to protecting the heritage" of sites where it builds.

A talk will be also be given to local historians, once work is complete.