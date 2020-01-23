Image copyright Family photo Image caption Philip Long was "devoted" to his four sons, his family said

A man accused of killing a father-of-four with a single punch has been cleared of manslaughter.

Philip Long, 36, from Marchwiel, suffered a "blunt force injury" when he was found in College Street, Wrexham, in the early hours of 4 August 2019.

Mold Crown Court heard Mr Long was trying to stop a fight during a surprise night out with his wife for their second wedding anniversary.

A jury found Matthew Curtis, 18, of Fairwood Drive, Gwersyllt, not guilty.

Mr Curtis told the court he punched Mr Long, fearing he was about to assault his friend.

'Dignity'

The jury heard Mr Long, a sales manager, died from a single punch.

Mr Long was walking to get a taxi in College Street, Wrexham, with his wife Hayley, when they passed a group of young adults.

Mr Curtis hit Mr Long in the face, after he intervened in an incident where a woman was hitting a man, the prosecution said.

He fell backwards, hit his head and he died of his injuries on 6 August at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Mr Curtis insisted his actions were "reasonable" and "proportionate" and said he never intended to hurt Mr Long or cause him serious injury.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said Mr Long's family, had acted with "dignity" and "forbearance" during the trial.

In a statement released shortly after his death, Mr Long's family said he was a "cherished and devoted daddy to his four precious boys".