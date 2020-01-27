Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

A woman has told how she woke in the night to hear her partner shouting in pain after he was shot with a crossbow.

Gerald Corrigan, 74, was shot after going outside in the dark to fix a satellite dish at his remote home on Anglesey last year.

A jury at Mold Crown Court was played a recorded police interview Marie Bailey, 65, gave in the days after the attack.

Terence Whall, 39, denies murder. He and three men also deny an arson charge and perverting the course of justice.

Ms Bailey told police she went to bed at about 21:00 on 19 April.

She said her partner, a retired college lecturer, told her "he was bleeding and I needed to get up".

"How he got himself up the stairs, I don't know," she said.

Ms Bailey rang emergency services twice.

"He was bleeding heavily," she said, "He was crying... he was shouting he was in pain."

She told police she was "quite disabled" and "it would have been very difficult for me to have helped him into the car".

Image caption Gavin Jones, Darren Jones, Martin Roberts and Terence Whall (clockwise from top left) have denied the charges

At one point he said he felt like he was having a heart attack, she said.

"He was saying that he was... going to be bleeding to death soon," she told police.

The jury has heard Mr Whall told police he was in a nearby field having a sexual encounter with a man, after he was linked to the scene by data from his partner's car.

Mr Whall is further charged with perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to commit arson involving a vehicle, amid allegations they conspired to set fire to a vehicle which was later found burnt out.

Martin Roberts, 34, of James Street in Bangor, Darren Jones, 41, of the Bryn Ogwen estate at Penrhosgarnedd and Gavin Jones, 36, of High Street, Bangor, deny all charges.

Mr Roberts and Mr Jones have also been charged with arson, which they denied.

The trial continues.