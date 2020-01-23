Image copyright Family photo Image caption Samuel Barker was described as a "happy, active child"

A seven-year-old boy who was hit by a minibus suffered a "blunt-force head injury", his inquest has heard.

Samuel Barker died at the scene of the crash on Hereford Road, near Monmouth, earlier this month.

A 45-year-old man from Gloucester, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, has been released under investigation.

Senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders adjourned the inquest in Newport. It will resume in August.

Coroner's officer Geoffrey Ronayne said Samuel had been returning home from school with his brother when he received "catastrophic injuries".

Samuel's body was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where Dr Richard Jones carried out a post-mortem examination.

Following his death, Samuel's family paid tribute to him, describing his "glowing personality and zany sense of humour".