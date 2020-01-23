NHS braced for worst ever Welsh A&E waiting times

Image caption In November, only 61.4% of ambulances responded to red calls within the eight minute response time

The NHS in Wales is braced for December waiting times figures reflecting "exceptional pressures".

Demand at hospitals in Wales was described as "really, really tough" by the health minister earlier in January.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has already reported a 23% rise in red - immediately life-threatening - calls, compared to last winter.

A&E waiting times are likely to be the worst on record when data is published on Thursday.

Emergency departments saw the highest number of attendances over the festive period, with spikes in demand that caused extreme pressure on certain days.

The ambulance service also had an 8.4% increase in amber calls over the same period.

It received more than 100 red calls on eight out of these 17 days - peaking at 119 calls on 20 December.

Winter tends to bring more complex conditions and circulating illnesses which affect older people more seriously.

That is reflected in figures which show - despite milder weather - an 8.4% rise in A&E attendances over the Christmas and New Year period for the over 75s compared to last year.

There was also a 5.2% increase in emergency admissions to hospital of patients aged over 75 when compared with 2018-19.

One consultant at Morriston Hospital in Swansea told BBC Wales earlier this month there had been 125 medically fit patients in beds who were unable to leave until social care was available.