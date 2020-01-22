Image copyright NPAS Image caption The photographs have been liked over 600 times on Twitter

A police helicopter crew was treated to a "spectacular" view of the Severn Bridge protruding from fog.

The National Police Air Service spotted the eye-catching scene on Tuesday at about 12:45 GMT.

PC Lloyd Birch, a tactical flight officer, took the pictures, which have been liked more than 600 times on Twitter.

He said the south-west crew, which is based in Almondsbury, Bristol, saw fog and unusual weather "quite often".

But PC Birch added the way the bridge emerged "looked quite spectacular so I took a few snaps on the way past".

BBC Wales weather meteorologist Derek Brockway said the fog was caused by a temperature inversion, when cold air is trapped by warmer air above during high pressure.