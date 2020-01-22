Image caption Gavin Jones, Darren Jones, Martin Roberts and Terence Whall have denied the charges

A 74-year-old man was shot with a crossbow when he went outside in the dark to fix his satellite dish, a murder trial has heard.

Mold Crown Court heard someone was hiding "probably behind a wall" armed with the "silent, quick and deadly weapon", waiting for Gerald Corrigan.

He died nearly three weeks after being shot at his remote Anglesey property on 19 April 2019.

Terence Michael Whall, 39, of Bryngwran on Anglesey, denies murder.

He also denies a charge of perverting the course of justice, along with three others, amid allegations they conspired together to set fire to a vehicle later found burnt out.

The other three, Martin Roberts, 34, of James Street in Bangor, Darren Jones, 41, of the Bryn Ogwen estate at Penrhosgarnedd and Gavin Jones, 36, of High Street, Bangor, also deny the charges.

Jurors heard Mr Corrigan lived with his 64-year-old partner Marie Bailey, who had multiple sclerosis, and that he was in effect her carer.

They lived at Gof Du, situated in about 30 acres near South Stack, close to the coastal path.

"It isn't a place that you could simply pass by - to go there, you had to intend to go there," prosecution barrister Keith Roach QC said.

According to details retained by Sky, at about midnight Mr Corrigan was watching a recorded programme.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

Sometime between 12:08 and 12:28 BST, the Sky signal was interrupted and Mr Corrigan went outside to look at the dish.

The prosecutor said: "He must have bent over the Sky dish, with his right hand resting on the house wall. This must have occurred within a minute or so before 12:30 am.

"He felt a terrible pain to his body and thought that somehow he had been electrocuted by the Sky dish.

"He suddenly had a bleeding and broken arm, which he thought was part of the electrocution," he explained.

The court heard the bolt entered his left hand side, passing completely through his body, cutting his spleen and penetrating his large intestine and stomach.

It also caused damage to his gastric artery, penetrated his liver, colon and diaphragm, and bruised his heart, before exiting his body more or less through his right chest.

"So silent and quick is a crossbow that Mr Corrigan had no idea what had happened to him. All he knew was that he was in terrible pain," he said.

"He went back into the house and shouted loudly for his partner, managed to walk up the stairs, where she saw he was lots of pain, bleeding heavily from his arm and was very frightened.

"Mr Corrigan said he thought he had been electrocuted by the Sky dish, and thought he was having a heart attack," he said.

He received initial emergency surgery, which included the removal of his spleen and surgical repairs to the damage to his colon and stomach.

He had a blood transfusion and was placed into an induced coma.

Virtually from the time he entered hospital he was unable to communicate, and he was so critically ill that he was airlifted to the Royal Stoke Hospital, arriving late in the evening.

The induced coma was maintained and he remained ventilated.

He died on 11 May.

The trial continues.