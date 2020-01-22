Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in the hamlet of Furnace which is between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth

A pedestrian has been injured in a crash involving two cars.

Emergency services were called after the vehicles crashed on the A487 in Furnace, Ceredigion, on Tuesday evening.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with "non-fatal but potentially life-changing injuries".

A man has been arrested. Dyfed-Powys Police said is appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to contact them.