Furnace crash: Pedestrian seriously injured in two-car crash
- 22 January 2020
A pedestrian has been injured in a crash involving two cars.
Emergency services were called after the vehicles crashed on the A487 in Furnace, Ceredigion, on Tuesday evening.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with "non-fatal but potentially life-changing injuries".
A man has been arrested. Dyfed-Powys Police said is appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to contact them.