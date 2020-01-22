Image copyright Google Image caption The contact centre at Cardiff Gate employs 132 people

Staff at a call centre have been told 26 jobs are at risk.

The Molson Coors contact centre at Cardiff Gate Business Park employs 132 people as part of a US brewing company, which owns brands including Carling, Worthington, Sharp's and Cobra.

The company said it expected between 400 and 500 job cuts globally.

It said it would support people through the consultation process and listen to feedback.

This year the company appointed a new CEO, renamed Molson Coors Beverage Co, and announced a restructuring plan to streamline the organisation.

A spokesperson for Molson Coors said: "We have made some proposals this week to evolve the National Contact Centre in answer to the trend towards digitalisation, and the need for a more efficient and streamlined operation while continuing to provide a high level of service to our customers.

"The proposals we have made, which are subject to consultation, could mean a reduction of 26 roles. We are supporting our people through the consultation process and listening to all feedback on those proposals."