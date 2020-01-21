Image copyright Family photo Image caption Conner Marshall's mother, Nadine said the family would "continue to be a voice" for him

The "destruction" of the probation service is a stain on the record of the previous Conservative government, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

He paid tribute to the campaign led by the mother of Conner Marshall, 18, who was killed by a man on probation.

Nadine Marshall said "no lessons have been learnt" since his death in 2015.

A coroner criticised the probation service's "woefully inadequate" management of a case worker supervising Mr Marshall's killer, David Braddon.

Mrs Marshall, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, tweeted that she would formally raise questions with Mr Drakeford - himself a former probation officer - in response to the inquest's findings.

The service was controversially split in 2014, and a private firm was given responsibility for low and medium risk offenders.

In December 2019 the National Probation Service took over the bulk of that work in Wales, ahead of similar planned changes in England.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Conner Marshall's mother Nadine said the family will continue their campaign

Ahead of a visit to the Senedd Mrs Marshall said: "For almost five years we have demanded answers and changes to probation services in Wales.

"No lessons have been learnt, no robust changes implemented to a management system described by the coroner as wholly inadequate.

"We will continue to be a voice for Conner and ensure no other family is ignored or left unsupported."

The Ministry of Justice insisted changes had been made, including the probation service taking responsibility for managing all offenders on licence in Wales from the Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC).

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption David Braddon is serving a life sentence for murder

Mr Marshall was beaten to death in Trecco Bay, Porthcawl, after Braddon mistook him for his estranged partner's former boyfriend.

Braddon was jailed for life in June 2015 after admitting murder and was told he had brought "untold misery and despair" to the Marshall family.

The director of the National Probation Service in Wales, Ian Barrow, said: "This was an awful crime and our thoughts remain with Conner Marshall's family and friends.

"While the coroner found Conner's death could not have been avoided, there is no doubt David Braddon's probation supervision was not good enough.

"We have now taken responsibility for managing all offenders on licence in Wales from the CRC and 800 more probation officers are in training across England and Wales which will help to improve public protection."

During First Minister's Questions, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price asked if the Welsh Government was aware of problems with the privately-run probation service operating in Wales.

Mr Drakeford said he did not have that information, but would find out.

He also supported Plaid Cymru's call for probation to be devolved.

He said he had argued in 1995 that probation should be on the early list of services to be devolved.

"Because the things that a probation officer relies on to discharge their responsibilities effectively are all devolved already," he said.