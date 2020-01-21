Image copyright Lockdales Auctioneers Image caption The items include a programme and tickets from the club's 1927 FA Cup victory against Arsenal

Cardiff City football fans have urged the club to buy memorabilia from its only FA Cup final win so it can be "saved for the nation".

More than 50 items are due to be auctioned on Saturday, including a programme and tickets from the club's 1927 victory against Arsenal.

The collection is expected to raise £12,500, Lockdales Auctioneers said.

The supporters trust wants the items to be placed in a museum. The club has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The 1927 showpiece was the first FA Cup final where its now anthem, Abide With Me, was sung.

The collection also includes a 78rpm record of the Wembley crowd singing the song, as well as photographs, a menu from Cardiff's official reception for the players and a cigarette case featuring Wembley Stadium and Cardiff's coat of arms.

The most expensive items are bound editions of the pre-war match programmes from the 1920s - some of which have a price reserve of between £400 and £500.

"The figures are so small the club could afford it - we'd like to see them buying it," Cardiff City Supporters Trust board member Tim Hartley said.

"We'd like it bought beforehand and put into a museum of heritage. They should be saved for the nation."