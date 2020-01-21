Two charged over death of teenager in Ruthin crash
Two people have been charged with causing the death of a 17-year-old in a crash last year.
A-level student Olivia Alkir, from Efenechtyd, Denbighshire, was a passenger in one of two cars that crashed between Ruthin and Cerrigydrudion in June.
A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Ruthin are charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Both will appear before magistrates in Llandudno on 5 February.
They are also each charged with four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Olivia was in a car with three other teenagers who were all airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.