Four men due to face trial over the death of a retired college lecturer killed by a bolt from a crossbow have been charged with more offences.

Terence Whall is accused of murdering Gerald Corrigan on 19 April 2019.

The 39-year-old is also accused along with Darren Jones, 41, Martin Roberts , 34, and Gavin Jones, 36, of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

All four denied a new charge at Mold Crown Court of conspiracy to commit arson involving a vehicle.

Mr Roberts and Mr Jones also denied arson.

Mr Corrigan worked as a lecturer in photography and video at Blackpool And The Fylde College in Lancashire before retiring to Anglesey more than 20 years ago.

The nature enthusiast lived near the popular South Stack nature reserve and was shot outside his remote home by a bolt which had travelled through his upper body and right arm.

Mr Corrigan, 74, died at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on 11 May.

A trial is expected to last up to five weeks.