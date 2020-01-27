Image copyright Newport Museums and Heritage Service Image caption The ship would have been moored in an inlet on the River Usk in Newport at around 1468

A salvaged 15th Century ship has "significant potential" to do for Wales what the Mary Rose did for Portsmouth when it goes on show.

Archaeologists say "there's nothing else like" the medieval ship, which was found preserved in mud in the banks of the River Usk in Newport in 2002.

Historians say reassembly of the 2,500 timber pieces will be the world's largest ancient ship rebuild project.

Newport council said it hopes to display the ship in a prominent place.

Experts say the "unique" attraction could emulate the Mary Rose exhibition of Tudor king Henry VIII's 16th Century flagship naval vessel, renowned as one of the world's best maritime displays with its own £35m museum,

But there is still a lot of work to do on the Newport Ship. The team behind the rebuilding project say they hope it could finally go on show by 2025.

They estimate it could attract up to 150,000 visitors a year, boosting the south Wales economy by £7m a year.

Image copyright Newport Museums and Heritage Service Image caption How the Newport Ship may have looked as it docked at Newport in the 15th Century

"Everyone knows about the Mary Rose but the Newport ship is even older than that," said project curator Toby Jones.

"The Mary Rose has had a measurable impact on Portsmouth and its economy - and this will be the same here.

"The Mary Rose is the world's 16th Century ship, the Vasa in Sweden is the world's 17th Century ship - Newport will be the world's 15th Century ship.

"Newport will be in that top level of important ships on display around the world. There'll be nothing else like it in the world.

The world's biggest 3D jigsaw

"The Mary Rose and Vasa were never taken apart, they were conserved and put on display whole - we have the largest ship that has ever been attempted to be put back together."

Putting the Newport Ship back together is described as the world's biggest 3D jigsaw puzzle, just without any instructions.

Image caption 15th Century: Newport Ship is expected to attract 150,000 visitors a year when on display

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 16th Century: The Mary Rose has attracted 10 million visitors since opening in 1982

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 17th Century: The Vasa in Sweden has attracted 35 million visitors since 1961

It is 18 years since builders of a new theatre in Newport had an almighty shock by discovering the remains of a ship in the banks of the River Usk.

Muddy grave

Historians now believe the Basque country-built vessel, launched around 1449, was involved in the "lucrative wine trade" between Portugal and the Iberian peninsula and Bristol.

It is thought the 30m (98ft) long, 400 tonne medium-sized boat was having a refit in a Newport inlet between 1468 or 1469 when its moorings broke.

A lot of the oak planks and iron were salvaged before the tide hid the stricken ship, but a third of the ship succumbed to its muddy grave.

It lay buried under Newport's riverfront, oblivious to anyone walking above it, for more than 550 years in "perfect cold, dark and wet conditions" before a stroke of archaeological luck.

The painstaking restoration - which has required the equivalent of 17 years of hard labour - has been diligent and precise but it has not been quick.

Why does conservation take 25 years?

Now it could take another five years at least before the ship finally goes on show to the public.

"The preserving process for each of the 2,500 planks - some of which are 13m (42ft) long and half-a-tonne each - is about four to five years," explained Dr Jones.

"Each plank is stored in water until they are wax-treated so the wood can absorb it and replace the water. After about four years, they are freeze dried to ensure the best restoration.

"We can do about 100 planks at a time. We've done 1,900 planks so 600 to go.

Image copyright Newport Museums and Heritage Service Image caption The 2,500 planks from the Newport Ship are held in wax for up to four years

Image copyright Newport Museums and Heritage Service Image caption Planks of Newport Ship oak is freeze dried to ensure the most comprehensive restoration

"It's a super slow often frustrating process but so worth it because it will be could be phenomenal looking."

Archaeologists have been focused on preservation in the 18 years since the ship was unearthed but now their attentions are turning to reassembly

"We think we could start reassembly in three or four years," added Dr Jones.

"There's no book to follow so we'll have to make it up and hope it works.

Image copyright Newport Museums and Heritage Service Image caption A coin was carved in the boat as a lucky charm and allowed historians to date the boat as it was minted in 1447

"We've done most of the hard work, now we're starting to plan reassembly but need a final word on a home for the public to see it."

Historians can only begin putting the ship back together - which itself could take three to four years - when a home is found due to the size of reassembly project.

Where will the Newport Ship live?

The Friends of the Newport Ship, volunteers who support the campaign, say £9m of public money has been spent so far and they now want authorities to commit to a permanent home for their crown jewel.

Newport Museum in the city's shopping centre is a possible option but no final decision by Newport council has been made.

"It'll be an attraction of international significance," said Dr Jones.

"There's so much potential here so you have to think big and take this opportunity to create a really impressive display.

"It takes a lot of money to conserve it properly but you create something absolutely unique.

Image copyright Newport Museums and Heritage Service Image caption A third of the Newport ship - coloured in brown in this images - remains

"There'll be nothing like it, it'll be a powerful attraction and economically beneficial.

"Economic impact assessments predict between 100,000 and 150,000 people a year and a £7m benefit to the local economy.

"You'll rapidly get a return on your investment, the visitors will be the pay off for all the hard, painstaking work we're doing now.

"This is not for our generation or the generation after - it has the potential to be on display for hundreds of years.

"The city are looking for sites to house it and I'm optimistic. We need a very large space with a controlled warm, dry environment."

How do you house a 15th Century ship?

Historians have been helped by famous medieval boat exhibitions to learn restoration lessons from Mary Rose and Vasa experts.

"One problem we know from other archaeological displays is they start sagging in museums," said Dr Jones.

Image copyright Swansea University Image caption Historians are working with Swansea University to ensure the Newport Ship is stable when it goes on show to the public

"They're not happy out of water so the solution is to support it and we've a unique opportunity because the ship has been taken apart into thousands of pieces."

Newport Ship archaeologists have been working with Swansea University's engineering department to create a purpose-built cradle.

"We want every visitor to see the ship from every angle without any view being blocked so the idea is to build the ship around an almost invisible cradle," added Dr Jones.

"It will provide comprehensive support which will take the weight of the ship so it can be enjoyed by generations."

Newport council said it had managed the project to conserve the vessel for a number of years with financial support from the Welsh Government.

"There has been considerable interest in the ship since its discovery 18 years ago and the project has attracted thousands of visitors over the years," a spokesman added.

"It is council's ambition is to display the ship, and artefacts, in a prominent location in the city subject to funding and a suitable location being found, once the conservation and restoration work has ended."