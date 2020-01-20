Image copyright David Medcalf/ Geograph Image caption Ruthin School is an independent school where pupils can board

Pupils at a Denbighshire school are at risk of harm because of a failure to meet safeguarding responsibilities, a report has said.

Ruthin School was inspected without notice last November.

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) said pupils were "discouraged" from coming forward for mental health support due to fears of losing their school or university place.

The school said it was already addressing the issues raised.

CIW said Ruthin School, an independent public school catering for pupils aged 11 and up, was not ensuring its policies and procedures were "applied rigorously", leading to "serious shortfalls".

The school said it was already carrying out a root and branch strategic review at the time of the inspection, and the observations were "fully addressed" as part of this.

"The work we are doing now will ensure the school's governance and operational procedures continue to keep pace with modern requirements," a statement said.

CIW's report also found some staff did not always feel supported, morale was low and "they felt undermined and vulnerable by the lack of effective oversight".

Pupils under pressure

It said while pupils spoke positively about their experience at the school, they also said they felt under pressure, particularly at exam time.

"Young people are more susceptible to have emotional wellbeing needs, especially those that live away from their families, however the current policies are not ensuring young people have the appropriate access to specialist services to support their emotional health and well-being needs," the report said.

It also criticised the school for not acting on recommendations from an inspection in May 2018 which had "specifically looked at concerns" about safeguarding.

Ruthin School charges fees of up to £14,500 per year for day pupils and £37,500 for boarding.

Denbighshire council said while it was not a local authority school, it had previously raised safeguarding concerns which led to an investigation.

"We continue to remain concerned," a spokesman said.

Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru assembly member for north Wales, said: "Heads must roll over this report's findings.

"Those young people, many away from their parents for the first time, need and deserve proper safeguarding."