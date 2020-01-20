Image caption Rhodri Williams, who lives in Carmarthenshire, was the founding editor of the Heno programme

Former communications regulator Rhodri Williams is in line to become the new chairman of S4C.

Mr Williams, selected by the UK government, ran Ofcom in Wales from 2004 until 2018 and is already a member of S4C's board.

He replaces Huw Jones who left the channel in September after eight years.

As powers over broadcasting are not devolved, the decision has been made by UK Culture Secretary, Baroness Nicky Morgan.

Interviews for the job were held in September and two candidates were deemed "appointable", according to a source familiar with the process.

While Mr Williams was the UK government's preferred candidate, he must attend a pre-appointment hearing at a joint meeting of the Welsh affairs committee and the digital, culture, media and sport committee.

He will chair S4C following reforms to the Welsh language channel's management structure, and will chair a unitary board comprising of senior management and non-executive directors.

Rhodri Williams's career began in broadcasting in the 1980s, working as a journalist for HTV for seven years before becoming one of the founders of Agenda TV in 1990.

From 1999 he spent five years as chairman of the Welsh Language Board, before joining Ofcom in 2004.

Mr Williams ran its office in Wales until his departure in March 2018. He was appointed as a non-executive director of S4C in July 2018.