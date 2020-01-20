Image copyright Google Image caption Claire Wright's body was found in a lodge at Herons Lake Retreat

A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a woman who was found dead at a holiday park.

The body of Claire Wright, 38, from Bradford in West Yorkshire, was discovered at Herons Lake Retreat in Caerwys, Flintshire, on 16 July 2018.

Warren Martin Coulton, from Baildon in Bradford, appeared at Mold Magistrates' Court charged with manslaughter.

The 51-year-old was granted conditional bail and will next appear at Mold Crown Court on 21 February.

Prosecutor John Wylde said police had been called by the holiday park manager after a body was found in a lodge.

Mr Coulton is also charged with controlling and coercive behaviour and faces two charges of assaulting another woman, causing her actual bodily harm, between 2010 and 2013.