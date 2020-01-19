Image copyright Google Image caption Police attended Caer Wenallt after reports of a van crashing into vehicles

A stolen van was used to hit "a large number" of parked vehicles on a residential street, police say.

They arrived at the road in Cardiff after reports that a white Ford Transit was deliberately driving into cars.

Officers were called to Caer Wenallt in Rhiwbina at about 23:00 GMT on Saturday, but no-one was hurt.

Police said the van, which had been taken from Newport, was abandoned before the occupants ran off.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: "House to house and CCTV enquires are ongoing."