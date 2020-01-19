Image copyright Nigel Davies Image caption Sgwd yr Eira waterfall is a popular attraction for walkers

A woman was airlifted to hospital after suffering a suspected broken ankle while walking in the Brecon Beacons.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (CBMRT) was called to a site near Sgwd yr Eira waterfall by Dyfed-Powys Police.

Rescuers carried the woman on a stretcher to a Coastguard helicopter that had landed on a nearby track.

Paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Service were also involved in the rescue on Saturday evening.

"Our huge thanks to passers by who phoned for help and gave detailed accurate info on the location of the lady," said a CBMRT spokesman.

"This allowed us to be with her in very short space of time."