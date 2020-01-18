Clydach investigation into 'unexplained' death of woman
- 18 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The "sudden and unexplained" death of a 36-year-old woman is being investigated by police.
Officers also arrested a man, 43, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and he remains in custody.
South Wales Police officers were called to a property on Heol Valentine in Clydach, Swansea, at 05:00 GMT.
The force appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.