Image copyright PA Media Image caption As well as star names, the festival featured Welsh acts and operatic performances

A festival venue that attracted names such as Westlife and Shirley Bassey and crowds of 35,000 could be revived.

Between 2000 and 2008, Sir Bryn Terfel's Gwyl y Faenol took place at an estate on the outskirts of Bangor.

A Gwynedd Council report due before its cabinet next week says talks are under way with a "well-known promoter" to "establish a musical event in the Faenol" for 2020-21.

In 2019, major events stimulated the area's economy by £5.5m.

These included the Slateman Triathlon in Llanberis which saw 24,897 people spend £2m.

There was also the Caernarfon Food Festival where 32,000 visitors boosted the town centre by £200,000, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"We are in discussions with a number of organisers and other partner bodies about a wide range of events to be held all over Gwynedd," a council spokesman said.