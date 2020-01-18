Wales

Bryn Terfel's Faenol festival venue could be revived

  • 18 January 2020
Dame Shirley Bassey performing at the 2011 Classical Brits Awards Image copyright PA Media
Image caption As well as star names, the festival featured Welsh acts and operatic performances

A festival venue that attracted names such as Westlife and Shirley Bassey and crowds of 35,000 could be revived.

Between 2000 and 2008, Sir Bryn Terfel's Gwyl y Faenol took place at an estate on the outskirts of Bangor.

A Gwynedd Council report due before its cabinet next week says talks are under way with a "well-known promoter" to "establish a musical event in the Faenol" for 2020-21.

In 2019, major events stimulated the area's economy by £5.5m.

These included the Slateman Triathlon in Llanberis which saw 24,897 people spend £2m.

There was also the Caernarfon Food Festival where 32,000 visitors boosted the town centre by £200,000, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"We are in discussions with a number of organisers and other partner bodies about a wide range of events to be held all over Gwynedd," a council spokesman said.

