The parents of a man killed by an offender have vowed to continue their fight to "stop things like this happening".

David Braddon beat Conner Marshall, 18, to death after mistaking him for his estranged partner's former boyfriend.

A coroner has criticised the probation service's "inadequate" management of a case worker supervising Braddon, 26.

Braddon was under supervision for drug offences and assaulting a police officer when the attack happened.

In a narrative conclusion at the Pontypridd inquest on Friday, assistant coroner Nadim Bashir said his case worker was "overwhelmed".

However, he said Mr Marshall's "death could not have been foreseen or predicted, let alone prevented".

Nadine Marshall said: "This is a situation that doesn't just end here because the legal proceedings have finished.

"It's our duty, it's our right to want to keep shouting and that's what we'll keep doing," she told Radio Wales Breakfast with Oliver Hides.

Her husband, Richard, added: "If we manage to change just one thing, if we save one family from going through what we've been through then this fight has been worth it.

"There has to be changes to stop things like this happening.

"If that means keep on fighting to make these changes happen, then that is what we will do."

The National Probation Service Wales said its thoughts remained with Mr Marshall's family and friends.

Director Ian Barrow said: "While the coroner found Conner's death could not have been avoided, there is no doubt David Braddon's probation supervision was not good enough.

"We have now taken responsibility for managing all offenders on licence in Wales from the Community Rehabilitation Company and 800 more probation officers are in training across England and Wales which will help to improve public protection."

Braddon was jailed for life for Mr Marshall's murder at Trecco Bay in Porthcawl in 2015.