Image copyright MyNewtown.co.uk/Phil Blagg Image caption The Wales Air Ambulance has also been called to the scene.

A search has been launched for a man who went missing in the River Severn in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called after a man went into the water at Broad Street, Newtown, at about 11:25 GMT on Friday.

Firefighters and ambulance staff are also looking near the road bridge at Aberbechan, about four miles (6.5km) away.

The B4389 road through Aberbechan is closed at its junction with the A483.