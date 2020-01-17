Newtown: River Severn rescue launched for missing man
- 17 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A search has been launched for a man who went missing in the River Severn in Powys.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called after a man went into the water at Broad Street, Newtown, at about 11:25 GMT on Friday.
Firefighters and ambulance staff are also looking near the road bridge at Aberbechan, about four miles (6.5km) away.
The B4389 road through Aberbechan is closed at its junction with the A483.