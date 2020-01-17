Image caption Robert Pugh, 75, assaulted boys in the 1980s and 1990s

A former climbing instructor has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after indecently assaulting three boys.

Robert Pugh, 75, of Cardiff, assaulted the boys at Storey Arms outdoor activity centre in the Brecon Beacons during the 1980s and 1990s.

He was found guilty of 10 charges at Cardiff Crown Court in December and remanded in custody before being sentenced on Friday.

All three victims were under 16 when Pugh started abusing them.

One victim said he "suffered some very dark times" during the process of getting the case through court.

"I'm getting myself better and can look forward to moving on with my life," he said.

"There are no winners here, just people who wanted to right Bob's wrongs. So I thank the jury for believing us and reaching the rightful verdict."

The jury was previously directed to find Pugh not guilty of three charges of historical child abuse due to a lack of evidence.

Judge Michael Fitton told Pugh he had "a sexual interest and desire for boys and young men".

"You have harmed three young men in the ways they have described to the jury," he added.

"Two of them have been harmed significantly."

The judge was told by Pugh's barrister he still maintained his innocence.