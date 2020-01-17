Image caption The horse was pictured on the empty bus after being rescued

There was no foaling around for a horse on the loose on a busy city road after rescuers managed to get him to safety on a bus.

The animal was wandering on the A48 in Cardiff on Thursday evening, with police saying he risked falling "foal" of the law.

A woman who helped stop traffic and calm the horse said it was "shaken up".

It was put on a Cardiff Bus which was heading to the nearby University Hospital of Wales.

The horse was then taken to safety.

In a post on Facebook, Harley Paige said she and a friend had been driving home when they spotted the horse near the central reservation of the road.

She said it was "soggy and shaken up" and they managed to stop traffic and calm the animal with the help of some "lovely" passers-bys.

They then put the animal on the bus after the bus driver suggested it and got it to safety.

She said it then went on its "merry way".

Cardiff Bus tweeted to say: "Thankfully the bus is back in its stable, but awaiting a clean."