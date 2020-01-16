Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Schools get through 400,000 plastic milk bottles every year in the county

Schools in one Welsh county are to stop using plastic milk bottles.

Ceredigion council wants to halt the 400,000 single-use plastic bottles used by schools across the county every year.

It is also looking to introduce non-polyester uniforms in a bid to become plastic-free.

"It would be great to come up with a solution to get rid of all plastic bottles going through our schools," said councillor Elizabeth Evans.

The council is already using paper straws or beakers in schools, stopped using plastic wrappers for paper work and removed plastic cutlery, pre-packed sauce sachets and single-use cups from the civic canteens.

It has held talks with suppliers and schools as well as ensuring water bottle refill points are available in council buildings.

Alun Williams, cabinet member for sustainability, told the council's thriving communities committee people across the county had taken the issue on board, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.