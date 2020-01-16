Image copyright Google Image caption Stephen Kotkowicz died after choking on his dinner at King's Takeaway in Llandudno

A customer died at a Chinese takeaway after choking on his dinner, an inquest heard.

Stephen Kotkowicz, of Caroline Road, Llandudno, was sitting at a table in the town's King's takeaway when he pointed at his throat.

Several people tried to help the 53-year-old, who fell from his chair, before a paramedic arrived at the scene in Madoc Street on 13 September.

Coroner John Gittins recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Mr Kotkowicz died after his airway became obstructed.

"He ate slowly, normally. Sadly things have gone down the wrong way and he has choked," Mr Gittins said.