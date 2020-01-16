Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Luke Williams died in Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil three days after the assault

A man has been charged with murdering a man who died days after being attacked in a street.

Luke Williams, 26, was left injured in the attack in Commerce Place in Aberaman, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 21:00 GMT on 16 December.

He was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital but died three days later.

A 52-year-old man has now been charged with Mr Williams' murder and was due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court later.