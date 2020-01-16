Luke Williams death: Murder charge after Aberaman attack
- 16 January 2020
A man has been charged with murdering a man who died days after being attacked in a street.
Luke Williams, 26, was left injured in the attack in Commerce Place in Aberaman, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 21:00 GMT on 16 December.
He was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital but died three days later.
A 52-year-old man has now been charged with Mr Williams' murder and was due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court later.