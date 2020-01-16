Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in at a property in Apollo Way, Blackwood

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after being attacked.

The 33-year-old victim, from Rhymney, Caerphilly county, was taken to hospital on Tuesday with serious injuries after being attacked at about 22:00 GMT at a property in Apollo Way, Blackwood.

He later died of his injuries and a murder investigation has been launched.

A 32-year-old man from Blackwood was arrested.

Gwent Police urged witnesses to come forward.