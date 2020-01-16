Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic is queuing following the crash near Swansea

A road has closed following a "serious" crash involving two cars and a pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to Fabian Way near Swansea just after 07:30 GMT on Thursday.

The collision, on the A483 between junction 42 of the M4 and the Jersey Marine roundabout, is causing delays on the westbound exit slip road and Fabian Road has been closed.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent two rapid response vehicles and a specialised medical car.

South Wales Police and Swansea council asked people to avoid the area, with police tweeting that the road would be closed "for some time", causing long delays.