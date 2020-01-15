Image copyright Aberystwyth University Image caption Carwyn Jones said the appointment was "a great honour"

Wales' former First Minister Carwyn Jones is set to take up teaching after being appointed a law professor at Aberystwyth University.

Mr Jones has joined the law and criminology department on a part-time basis ahead of stepping down from his role as assembly member in 2021.

He will deliver lectures and contribute to the wider debate on public and constitutional law.

The Bridgend AM said the appointment was "a great honour".

"I have great memories of Aber as a student and the university is very close to my heart," Mr Jones, who will work 12 days a year at the university, added.

"This is a time of tumultuous change in Welsh and British constitutional legal history and I'm very much looking forward to working with my new colleagues to ensure that Aber leads the debate on shaping our constitutional future."

Professor Emyr Lewis, head of the law and criminology department said Mr Jones' appointment "will enrich the already excellent learning experience of our students and provide a valuable insight into the British constitution at a time of great potential change".