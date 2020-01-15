Image copyright Family photo Image caption Samuel Barker was described as a "happy, active child"

A minibus driver arrested after the death of a seven-year-old boy has been released under investigation.

The 45-year-old man from Gloucester was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of death by careless driving after Samuel Barker, seven, was hit.

Samuel died at the scene of the collision on the A466 Hereford Road, near Monmouth, at about 15:50 GMT on Monday.

Gwent Police has appealed for any witnesses to the incident.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Samuel's family said: "He was always on the move, a happy, active child who loved toy cars, climbing trees, the great outdoors and especially skiing and ski lifts.

"As a family, we are upheld and sustained by our faith in Jesus. While we wish we might have had longer with Samuel, we know that he is now with the Lord Jesus Christ in eternal peace."

He was a pupil at Osbaston Church in Wales School, which described him as a "huge part of school life".