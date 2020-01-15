Storm Brendan: School closed after roof damaged
- 15 January 2020
A school has been closed after part of its roof was blown off in strong winds during Storm Brendan.
Maerdy Community Primary School in Rhondda Cynon Taf has been closed on Wednesday as a result of the damage to the building.
The council said it was likely the school will reopen on Thursday.
Some parts of Wales were hit by gusts of more than 75mph (120km/h) on Monday and Tuesday, causing trees to fall and homes and businesses to lose power.
Maerdy Community Primary School is closed today due to a clear-up operation following storm damage. The school is likely to reopen tomorrow https://t.co/1akUkwyqqj— RCT Council (@RCTCouncil) January 15, 2020
