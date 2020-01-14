Image copyright CPS Image caption Anthony John left his neighbour on the ground and went back to cleaning his car after striking him, the court heard

A man punched his neighbour after a long-running dispute about private parking, a court heard.

Anthony John, 68, returned to cleaning his car at Havard Jones Close, Penrhiwtyn, Neath, leaving his 66-year-old neighbour on the ground with a fractured hip last July.

John admitted grievous bodily harm at Swansea Crown Court and was given a nine-month suspended jail sentence.

He must also complete a course and pay £2,500 compensation.

There is a three-year restraining order in place banning John from contacting his victim.

Judge Paul Thomas QC described the incident as a "wholly undignified neighbourly spat about trivia".

Dyfed Thomas, prosecuting, said on 1 July last year John was washing his car outside his house when the victim walked past with his dog and "words were exchanged" between the neighbours.

A "confrontation" ensued and the barrister said it was accepted the victim initially pushed John but the defendant then "lost his temper" and punched the other man a number of times, knocking him to the ground.

The court heard the victim was subsequently taken to Morriston Hospital where a fracture to the socket joint of the pelvis was diagnosed, and he had to spend 16 days in hospital.

When police interviewed John he told officers he had been "provoked following an argument".

David Singh, defending, said it was accepted his client's reaction had been "inappropriate and unacceptable" and there had been no further incidents between the two men.

Judge Thomas told John he accepted the victim had played a part in starting the confrontation but that the initial push was was "no excuse for the violence you used."

"It is a pity you have lost your clean character and good name," he said.